Sheffield elections 2022: how many voters turned out

Average turnout across the city was 32.6 per cent this year, down from 34.6 per cent at the last local elections – which was higher than normal.

City ward saw the lowest number of voters, as usual, with a turnout of just 16.2 per cent – this was down from 18 per cent last year.

Polling station sign in Sheffield for the local elections.

In the past experts have put this down to it having a more transient and younger population than the rest of the city, with many students living temporarily in the centre during their studies.

Ecclesall had the highest turnout, again, with 51 per cent showing up to have their say but this also saw a drop compared to 2021. Three per cent fewer voters went to the polls.

Nether Edge and Sharrow was the only ward that saw much of a decrease at the last local elections and it had increased by 2.5 per cent this year.

What were the results?

Sheffield Council was left in no overall control following a long, seven-hour results night after polls closed on Thursday, May 5.

Several seats changed hands but there was no winner taking it all when the sun came up.

There was a delay due to a man threatening polling station staff as it closed in Fulwood but results eventually came in thick and fast from around 3am and all three of the most dominant parties – Labour, Liberal Democrats and the Green Party – had a mixed night.

Labour held 13 seats, lost three and gained two.

The Greens held two seats, lost one and gained two.

Liberal Democrats held eight seats, lost one and gained one.

A few days have passed since and now parties are in the early stages of talks about council leadership going forward.