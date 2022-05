No party had an overall majority following a seven hour overnight count that was delayed by reports that a man had threatened polling station staff at Westminster Crescent, Fulwood, shortly after voting closed.

Local politicians will sit down to thrash out a coalition for the coming year over the next several days.

Below is the full list of results for every Sheffield ward, the results of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority elections will be counted and announced tomorrow.

Overall, Labour gained two seats, lost three and held 13. The Green Party gained two seats, lost one and held two. The Liberal Democrats gained one seat, lost one seat and held eight.

Richmond: LABOUR HOLD

Dennis Bannan (Yorkshire Party) 290

Lesley Blyth (Con) 709

Mike Drabble (Lab) 1,669

Catherine Hartley (Greens) 412

Simon Moulton (TU&SC) 44

The Sheffield Council local election took place on May 5, 2022.

Susan Ross (Lib Dems) 187

Beighton: LIBERAL DEMOCRATS GAIN from Labour

Kurtis Crossland (Lib Dems) 1,582

Julie Gledhill (Lab) 1,498

As well as voting in the local council election, Sheffield voters voted in the South Yorkshire Mayoral election - with results to follow.

Anthony Naylor (Greens) 298

Robert Prior (Con) 655

Burngreave: LABOUR HOLD

Mustafa Ahmed (Greens) 637

Seun Ajao (Con) 278

Mark Jones (Lab) 2,750

Sheffield Council remains in no overall control for a second year

Christopher Lynch (Lib Dems) 210

Darnall: LABOUR HOLD

Adil Mohammed (Lib Dems) 428

Zahira Naz (Lab) 2,349

Christopher Pitchfork (Con) 414

Diane Spencer (TU&SC) 140

Eammon Ward (Greens) 214

Manor Castle: LABOUR HOLD

Ayodele Akinduko (Con) 372

Jack Carrington (Yorkshire Party) 307

Ruth Flagg-Abbey (Greens) 556

Terry Fox (Lab) 1,633

Stephanie Kenning (Lib Dems) 148

Alistair Tice (TU&SC) 95

Birley: LABOUR HOLD

James Ellwood (Lib Dems) 170

Alex Martin (Yorkshire Party) 310

Karen McGowan (Lab) 1,783

Steven Winstone (Con) 603

Alan Yearsley (Greens) 296

City: GREEN HOLD

Adam Calvert (Northern Independence Party) 78

Martin Phipps (Greens) 1,160

Gareth Slater (Lab) 662

Andrew Smith (Con) 108

Julia Wright (Lib Dems) 84

Dore and Totley: LIBERAL DEMOCRATS HOLD

Gill Black (Greens) 876

Sara Chinchen (Con) 1,301

Martin Smith (Lib Dems) 3,325

Leon Warsama (Lab) 1,095

East Ecclesfield: LABOUR HOLD

Adam Allcroft (Con) 838

Craig Gamble Pugh (Lab) 1,875

Kate Guest (Lib Dems) 1,517

Ashley Routh (Greens) 227

Firth Park: LABOUR HOLD

Irshad Akbar (Lib Dems) 430

Joydu Al-Mahfuz (Greens) 193

Alexander Brown (TU&SC) 92

Abtisam Mohamed (Lab) 1,640

Steve Toone (Con) 445

April Worrall (Social Democratic) 255

Gleadless Valley: GREEN WIN from Labour

Shirley Clayton (Con) 407

John Dryden (Lib Dems) 257

Marieanne Elliot (Greens) 2,329

Rebecca Fryer (TU&SC) 93

Jackie Kennedy (Lab) 1,824

Hillsborough: GREEN WIN from Labour

Joe Hibbert (TU&SC) 100

Theresa Morrison (Con) 531

Henry Nottage (Greens) 2,364

Josie Paszek (Lab) 2,022

Will Sapwell (Lib Dems) 227

Mosborough: LIBERAL DEMOCRATS HOLD

Mark Finney (Con) 671

Samanth Nicholson (Lab) 1,630

Gail Smith (Lib Dem) 1,756

Julie White (Greens) 235

Park and Arbourthorne: LABOUR HOLD

Jen Barnard (Greens) 575

Richard Blyth (Con) 608

Jack Jeffery (TU&SC) 106

Ann Kingdom (Lib Dems) 275

Nabeela Mowlana (Lab) 1,479

Gareth O’Shanks (Yorkshire Party) 259

Southey: LABOUR HOLD

Jayne Dunn (Lab) 1,629

Andrew Hards (Greens) 446

Anthony May (Con) 573

Rob Reiss (Lib Dems) 236

Stannington: LIBERAL DEMOCRATS HOLD

Bridget Kelly (Lab) 1,559

Ian McHugh (Greens) 797

Vickie Priestley (Lib Dems) 2,005

Stuart Shepherd (Ind) 190

Michael Virgo (UKIP) 122

Ben Woollard (Con) 775

West Ecclesfield: LIBERAL DEMOCRATS HOLD

Kathy Aston (Greens) 295

John Booker (Reform UK) 356

Mike Levery (Lib Dems) 1,647

Kevin Mahoney (Con) 632

Matthew Wilson (Lab)1,328

Stocksbridge and Upper Don: LABOUR HOLD

David Chinchen (Con) 1,801

Susan Davidson (Lib Dems) 567

Janet Ridler (Lab) 1,952

David Willington (Greens) 733

Woodhouse: LABOUR HOLD

Phil Edwardson (Lib Dems) 207

Liam Hardy (Greens) 263

Sarah Hobson (Ind) 319

Simon Jenkins (TU&SC) 70

Ian Walker (Con) 620

Paul Wood (Lab) 1745

Beauchief and Greenhill: LIBERAL DEMOCRATS HOLD

Lisa Banes (Lab) 1,769

Simon Clement-Jones (Lib Dem) 1,951

Elizabeth Finney (Con) 579

Graham Marsden (Greens) 565

Broomhill and Sharrow Vale: GREEN HOLD

Noah Eden (TU&SC) 166

Gordon Gregory (Con) 293

Maleiki Haybe (Greens) 2,675

Alison Norris (Lab) 2,275

Tom Parkin (Lib Dems) 295

Crookes and Crosspool: LABOUR GAIN from Liberal Democrats

Isabelle France (TU&SC) 71

Nathan Howard (Northern Independence Party) 134

Josiah Luck (Greens) 1,191

Mohammed Mahroof (Lib Dems) 2,297

Minesh Parekh (Lab) 2,492

John Stansfield-Bay (Con) 468

Ecclesall: LIBERAL DEMOCRATS HOLD

Peter Gilbert (Greens) 2,271

Gordon Millward (Con) 744

Shaffaq Mohammed (Lib Dems) 2,641

Jenny Prideaux (Lab) 2,243

Christine Rose (Women’s Equality) 131

Fulwood: LIBERAL DEMOCRATS HOLD

Matthew Killeya (Lab) 1,955

Judith Rutnam (Greens) 1,110

Christine Saunders (Con) 693

Cliff Woodcraft (Lib Dem) 2,689

Graves Park: LIBERAL DEMOCRATS HOLD

Steve Ayris (Lib Dems) 2,003

Lucy Critchlow (Greens) 1,151

Chris Garratt (Con) 447

Edd Mustill (Lab) 1,913

Nether Edge and Sharrow: LABOUR GAIN from Greens

Nighat Basharat (Lab) 3,165

John Chapman (Con) 294

Holly Johnston (TU&SC) 159

Graham Wroe (Greens) 2,632

Tariq Zaman (Lib Dems) 397

Shiregreen and Brightside: LABOUR HOLD

Carrie Hedderwick (Communist) 79

Diane Leek (Lib Dems) 252

Milton Pennefather (Greens) 325

Zoe Steane (Con) 560

Garry Weatherall (Lab) 1,724

Walkley: LABOUR HOLD

Alexander Helie (TU&SC) 89

Tom Hunt (Lab) 2,517

Victoria Kensdale (Women’s Equality) 95

Evelyn Millward (Con) 384

David Pallot (Lib Dems) 248