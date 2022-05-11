Sheffield elections 2022: wards won by the smallest number of votes

Sheffield's Lord Mayor, Councillor Gail Smith, is planning a sponsored skydive tomorrow

Seven seats in total were won by fewer than 200 votes.

Labour, Liberal Democrats and the Green Party played a political game of cards as they traded seats with each other but there was no winner taking all following a long overnight count at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield.

It left the council in no overall control for the second year running and councillors are now in the process of agreeing who will team up to lead for the next year.



Below the local democracy reporting service takes a look at which wards came close to having a different result.

Beighton

Beighton was a key battleground going into this election after the Liberal Democrats won by just 42 votes last year.



The Liberal Democrats managed to gain another seat from Labour in the ward this year by 84 votes, meaning Kurtis Crossland, who has been a regular participant at council meetings for years, will take over from Labour stalwart Chris Rosling-Josephs who stepped down.

This was the only gain for the Liberal Democrats.

Votes won by: 84

Winner: Liberal Democrats Kurtis Crossland 1,582 votes (39 per cent)



Runner up: Labour Julie Gledhill 1,498 votes (37 per cent)

Graves Park

Long-standing councillor Steve Ayris of the Liberal Democrats held his seat in Graves Park by 90 votes. Labour’s Edd Mustill, a GMB Union representative, was close behind.

The gap had narrowed since the last local elections when Mr Mustill came second by 542 votes.

Votes won by: 90

Winner: Liberal Democrats Steve Ayris 2,003 (36 per cent)

Runner up: Labour Edd Mustill 1,913 (35 per cent)

Walkley

Labour held on to this seat with new candidate Tom Hunt as Neale Gibson stepped down but the Green Party’s Logan Robin was hot on his heels.

The Greens were hoping to add to their success last year when Bernard Little beat Labour by 484 votes.

Votes won by: 98

Winner: Labour Tom Hunt 2,517 (44 per cent)

Runner up: Green Logan Robin 2,419 (42 per cent)

Mosborough

Labour and the Liberal Democrats had another close battle in Mosborough this year.

Sheffield’s outgoing Liberal Democrat Lord Mayor Gail Smith kept her seat by 126 votes with Labour coming in second.

Last year the then Labour Lord Mayor Tony Downing won the ward by 220 votes with the Liberal Democrats taking runner up.

Votes won by: 126

Winner: Liberal Democrats Gail Smith 1,756 (41 per cent)

Runner up: Labour Samantha Nicolson 1,630 (38 per cent)

Stocksbridge and Upper Don

This is the only ward in Sheffield with a Conservative councillor and the Tories eyed it up for another win but fell short.

David Chinchen, father of current Stocksbridge and Upper Don Conservative councillor Lewis Chinchen, lost to Labour’s Janet Ridler by 151 votes.

Coun Ridler will take over from Francyne Johnson, an MP candidate for Penistone and Stocksbridge in the 2019 general elections, who is stepping down from the council.

Votes won by: 151

Winner: Labour Janet Ridler 1,952 (39 per cent)

Runner up: Conservative David Chinchen 1,801 (36 per cent)

Beauchief and Greenhill

This has long been a Liberal Democrat stronghold but the party has taken a hit in recent years, retaining its seat by just 37 votes last year.

Long-standing councillor Simon Clement-Jones had a more secure victory this election, winning by 182 votes.

Votes won by: 182

Winner: Liberal Democrats Simon Clement-Jones 1,951 (40 per cent)

Runner up: Labour Lisa Banes 1,769 (36 per cent)

Crookes and Crosspool

One of two Labour victories came from Crookes and Crosspool where Minesh Parekh ousted well-known Liberal Democrat councillor Mohammed Mahroof.

Votes won by: 195

Winner: Labour Minesh Parekh 2,492 (37 per cent)