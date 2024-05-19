Furnace Hill and Neepsend: Images show exciting £67m plans for new Sheffield neighbourhoods with 1,300 homes

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 19th May 2024, 07:00 BST
Two new public squares at the heart of the communities are also planned

These new images show how two huge new developments in Sheffield with more than 1,300 homes between them could look.

A total of £67 million was announced by the Government in March to create new communities at Furnace Hill, in Shalesmoor, and at Neepsend.

How a huge new neighbourhood set to be created in Neepsend, Sheffield, could look. Picture: GPADHow a huge new neighbourhood set to be created in Neepsend, Sheffield, could look. Picture: GPAD
How a huge new neighbourhood set to be created in Neepsend, Sheffield, could look. Picture: GPAD

Now the architecture firm GPAD has unveiled these images showing how those neighbourhoods, which sit close to trendy Kelham Island, could look.

GPAD was appointed to draw up plans for the sites, as part of the deal between Homes England, the Government's housing and regeneration agency, and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

How the new neighbourhood at Furnace Hill, on the edge of Sheffield city centre, could look. Picture: GPADHow the new neighbourhood at Furnace Hill, on the edge of Sheffield city centre, could look. Picture: GPAD
How the new neighbourhood at Furnace Hill, on the edge of Sheffield city centre, could look. Picture: GPAD

As well as the new homes, around 4,000 sqft of commercial and community space will be created across the plots, including two new public squares.

GPAD said it had worked alongside Sheffield City Council and Homes England to develop a masterplan for the former industrial sites.

How the new neighbourhoods at Furnace Hill and Neepsend in Sheffield, which between them will have 1,300 homes, could look. Picture: GPADHow the new neighbourhoods at Furnace Hill and Neepsend in Sheffield, which between them will have 1,300 homes, could look. Picture: GPAD
How the new neighbourhoods at Furnace Hill and Neepsend in Sheffield, which between them will have 1,300 homes, could look. Picture: GPAD

“The overarching vision is to rejuvenate and transform these areas from peripheral locations into vibrant, sustainable neighbourhoods connected through the special valley landscape,” it added.

“The heritage-led masterplan places the preservation of Grade II Listed Don Cutlery and Cornish Works at the forefront; celebrating the industrial history of the area to create characterful new places to live and work that are distinctly Sheffield.”

Furnace Hill site

The empty Furnace Hill site lies on the edge of the city centre and is bounded by Hoyle Street, Shalesmoor, Meadow Street and Shepherd Street.

GPAD said the listed cementation furnace there would take ‘pride of place’ within a new public square called Furnace Place, with homes and business space created around ‘reinstated historic streets’.

Neepsend plans

The plot in Neepsend is sandwiched between the south-west banks of the River Don and Penistone Road, stretching from the bridge at Ball Street to the one at Rutland Road.

GPAD said a new riverside neighbourhood there would be ‘forged from its industrial heritage’, with a ‘dynamic offering of public spaces, residential yards, an improved riverside walk and new public square - Artisan Place’. The initial proposals also appear to show the creation of a new footbridge over the Don. GPAD added: “The masterplan creates two distinct urban neighbourhoods that retain and celebrate the city's industrial legacy providing characterful places to live and work with strengthened connections to the city centre, River Don and wider existing communities.”

GPAD also described plans for the new housing to include much-needed family homes.

