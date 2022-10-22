Local artists are being asked to propose their ideas for a “memorial tree” that will encapsulate the “thoughts, theme and sentiments” gathered during phase one, which asked residents to share their stories through the pandemic.

Councillor Terry Fox, the Leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield’s Central Covid memorial will be a permanent tribute to those who have lost their lives, those who have worked above and beyond to keep people as safe as possible and those who have been affected by Covid. Covid was difficult for everyone in all sorts of ways, but for some people its effects will last a lifetime. We are acutely aware that some groups were disproportionately affected by Covid, and we are committed to making sure their voices are reflected in this memorial and committed to reducing the inequalities we see in the city as much as we can.”

Sheffield City Council's planned Covid-19 memorial is expected to open in Spring 2023.

The selection process of the local artists’ ideas will be undertaken by Sheffield Museums, on behalf of the council, with hopes the memorial will be finished and open to the public for Spring 2023. The memorial will feature permanently in the Balm Green Gardens in the city centre, with the council saying the existing gardens will be upgraded.