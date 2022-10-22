Sheffield Covid-19 memorial: Council unveils plans for permanent pandemic tribute in city centre
Plans for a permanent memorial to those who died and worked during the Covid-19 pandemic are entering the second phase, Sheffield City Council announced today.
Local artists are being asked to propose their ideas for a “memorial tree” that will encapsulate the “thoughts, theme and sentiments” gathered during phase one, which asked residents to share their stories through the pandemic.
Councillor Terry Fox, the Leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield’s Central Covid memorial will be a permanent tribute to those who have lost their lives, those who have worked above and beyond to keep people as safe as possible and those who have been affected by Covid. Covid was difficult for everyone in all sorts of ways, but for some people its effects will last a lifetime. We are acutely aware that some groups were disproportionately affected by Covid, and we are committed to making sure their voices are reflected in this memorial and committed to reducing the inequalities we see in the city as much as we can.”
The selection process of the local artists’ ideas will be undertaken by Sheffield Museums, on behalf of the council, with hopes the memorial will be finished and open to the public for Spring 2023. The memorial will feature permanently in the Balm Green Gardens in the city centre, with the council saying the existing gardens will be upgraded.
Community groups around Sheffield have also been given the opportunity to bid for up to £2,000 per group to carry out local memorial activity within their neighbourhoods. The council said the overall project is to ensure Sheffield has central and local tributes it’s proud of.