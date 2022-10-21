The 40-year-old victim, who suffered facial injuries in the Saturday-night incident, told police she had befriended a group of women at Maggie May’s on Trippett Lane in the early hours of the morning after going out on a Saturday night. It was 1.40am on Sunday, October 8 when violence flared.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “The women then entered the toilets, where it is reported that the suspects turned on the victim, and one assaulted her, while the other suspect held the toilet door closed to prevent the victim leaving and other people coming in. The victim was able to lock herself in a cubicle and the suspects left the bathroom, but she was left with injuries to her face.”

A woman has told police how she was injured in an attack by other females in the toilets of a Sheffield city centre pub. Officers have now released these CCTV pictures of women they think can help their investigation

Police issue CCTV pictures over attack

Police have now issued pictures of two women who they think may be able to help them with the investigation. The force added: “Our enquiries remain ongoing, but officers are keen to identify the women in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.”

Officers are asking that they, or anyone who recognises them, get in touch by calling 101 or by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. They should quote incident number 125 of October 8, 2022 when they get in touch.

Alternatively, anyone who wants to give information anonymously can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their contact centre on 0800 555 111.