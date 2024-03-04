Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield's longest-serving councillor has been suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation into alleged anti-semitic posts on social media, The Star understands.

Councillor Peter Price has also reportedly had the whip removed on the council as a result of his party membership being suspended, but will remain a city councillor as an independent.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "Keir Starmer has changed Labour so that it is unrecognisable from the party of 2019, and has pulled out anti-semitism by its roots. We will continue to fight anti-semitism, it has no place in the Labour Party or wider society."

Coun Price, who is 85, was due to step down as a councillor in May's local elections after more than 50 years on Sheffield Council. His account on X, formerly Twitter, has been disabled, meaning The Star have not been able to see the posts he shared.

Speaking to The Star, Coun Price said: "I am not anti-semitic. I didn't mean to cause any offence... I have been so sadden by what is going on in Gaza and we don't seem to be making any comments as a party which I find very hard to take."

He said the posts in question were ones he had reposted with his followers, rather than his own words, and confirmed he would be appealing the decision - adding he was not of the opinion the posts were anti-semitic.