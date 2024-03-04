Sheffield Ski Village: Video tour shows how major attraction looks today
The city council has been trying to redevelop it for years
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield’s Ski Village used to attract enthusiasts from across the north - but those glory days aren’t coming back any time soon.
Sheffield City Council has been trying to redevelop it as a major tourist attraction for years but there’s nothing currently to report, although work is going on the background.
So we took a trip to Parkwood Springs to see how it looks today.