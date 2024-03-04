News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Ski Village: Video tour shows how major attraction looks today

The city council has been trying to redevelop it for years
By David Walsh
Published 4th Mar 2024, 12:18 GMT
Sheffield’s Ski Village used to attract enthusiasts from across the north - but those glory days aren’t coming back any time soon.

Sheffield City Council has been trying to redevelop it as a major tourist attraction for years but there’s nothing currently to report, although work is going on the background.

So we took a trip to Parkwood Springs to see how it looks today.

