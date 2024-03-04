Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inquest into the deaths of a 19-year-old girl and her dad, who were killed when the car he was driving came off the road, has concluded.

Rosie Mappin’s mum said her daughter's life was “wasted”, at the inquest conclusion today (March 4) at Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre.

Ian Mappin, Rosie’s dad, aged 49, was three times over the prescribed alcohol limit at the time of the collision, the inquest heard.

His car came off the road on a bend, colliding with trees on Broadcarr Road in Hoyland, near Barnsley, at around 6:20pm on December 22, 2022.

The weather was dark, wet and foggy, and the car had an unknown pre-existing defect which would have affected the car's stability and handling.

Both Rosie, from Sheffield, and Ian, who lived in Barnsley, died at the scene.

Theresa Thompson, Rosie’s mum, said: "I had the Tuesday off, and we spent the day in our pyjamas watching telly. I am so grateful for that day. It was the last time I saw her."

An inquest into the death of Rosie and Ian Mappin concluded on March 4, 2024 at Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre.

Rosie, who was in her first year at Sheffield Hallam University, was described as "really clever" and "beautiful, inside and out" by her mum.

Assistant coroner, Ms Katy Dickinson, said: "I am sorry that the alcohol was [included in the conclusion] ... One would hope he would not do that and get behind the wheel."