Sheffield Council has written to all high-rise residents in the city following two tragic deaths at tower blocks in the city.

Saffra Winn plummeted to her death from her high-rise flat on Martin Street in Upperthorpe in July 2022, while another woman, aged 37, was found dead at the foot of a tower block on Brightmore Drive, Netherthorpe, in December 2023.

Emergency services outside a tower block on Brightmore Drive, in Netherthorpe, Sheffield, after a woman was found dead in December 2023. Sheffield Council says it has written to all high-rise residents following her death and that of another woman at a tower block in Upperthorpe in July 2022.

The Star earlier this week reported how a coroner had called for the council to take action to prevent more fatalities, following the conclusion of the inquest into Ms Winn’s death.

Sheffield City Council has now told The Star what steps it has taken to improve safety at high-rise blocks across the city in wake of the twin tragedies.

They include writing to all tower block residents to advise them on the safe use of their windows and establishing a High Rise Forum (HRF) to address ‘all aspects of building safety and resident concern’.

The council said in a statement: “The council has been in discussions with the independent and external Building Safety Regulator, part of the Health and Safety Executive, to discuss correct window safety devices to be used in all our high rise properties moving forward. The Building Safety Regulator is not a position within Sheffield City Council.

“We will respond to the coroner’s report with any appropriate findings.

“Prior to a property being relet to a new tenant all of the windows – which are compliant with building regulations - are checked by our maintenance teams to ensure any window restrictors are working as required.

“Starting in January this year (2024), the council has written to all residents in 11m-plus-high buildings to advise on the safe use of their windows, including the use, functionality and safety of the existing window restrictors. This guidance will be issued annually for as long as they are in use.

“The guidance above will be included in the sign-up process for new tenants moving into such properties.

“Sheffield City Council has this year established a High Rise Forum (HRF) made up of representatives of our 24 high rise tower blocks to deal with all aspects of building safety and resident concern.

“Should anyone require support on how to use their windows effectively, residents can call 0114 273 4567 and an appointment will be made with a trained member of staff to provide the right guidance and training.”

The coroner had said she was concerned that the council was yet to complete a risk assessmment of the windows and the safety latches on them following the two deaths.