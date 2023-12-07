Brightmore Drive: Death of woman found beneath Sheffield tower block flats ‘not suspicious’, say police
Police say the death of a woman who was found beneath a block of flats in Netherthorpe, Sheffield, was ‘not suspicious’.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The death of a woman who was found beneath a tower block in Sheffield this morning, Thursday, December 7, is no longer being investigated by police.
South Yorkshire Police was called at 7.32am to a report that a body had been found beneath a block of flats on Brightmore Drive, in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield.
Officers attended alongside ambulance and fire service. Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s identity has not been revealed. It was previously reported by the police that she was 30 years old, but they have since confirmed that she was 37.
The force has said the woman’s death is “not being treated as suspicious”. It was found that her injuries are consistent with a fall from height. A file is currently being prepared for the coroner.
Her family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.
If you have been affected by this article, you can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them via [email protected]. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.