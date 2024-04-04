Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Council has been urged to act after two people tragically plummeted to their deaths from tower blocks in the city.

Saffra Winn was tragically pronounced dead at the scene after being found on the pavement between the Martin and Burlington high-rise blocks in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, on the morning of July 24, 2022.

Saffra Winn was tragically pronounced dead after her body was found on the pavement between the Martin and Burlington tower blocks on Martin Street, in the Upperthorpe area of Sheffield. Photo: Google

Now a coroner has called for the council to take action to prevent future deaths, in the wake of another fatal fall from a council flat in nearby Netherthorpe in December last year.

An inquest into Saffra’s death heard how police concluded following an investigation that she had probably jumped or fallen from the window of her flat, off Martin Street, beside The Ponderosa park.

‘No safety inspection following tragic death’

CCTV from the flats, which showed Saffra falling from the building, also showed that nobody had entered or exited her flat around that time.

Sheffield Coroner’s Court heard how the flat door was locked from the inside and there were foot/scuff marks on the internal and external window sills, but there was no evidence of an intention by Saffra to take her own life.

A police cordon in place after a 37-year-old woman was tragically found dead at the foot of a tower block on Brightmore Drive, in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield, on December 7, 2023

The inquest, which concluded on March 19 this year, also heard how Sheffield City Council did not conduct a safety inspection of the windows in the flat following the tragedy, beyond the ‘usual post-tenancy inspection’.

Alexandra Pountney, assistant coroner for South Yorkshire (West District), stated that police found the safety restrictor on the window had been manually disengaged to allow it to open fully.

Second death not treated as suspicious

The inquest gave the cause of death as multiple injuries following a fall from height.

On December 7 last year, another woman, aged 37, was tragically found dead at the foot of a tower block on Brightmore Drive, in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police said at the time that her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Ms Pountney has now written a ‘prevention of future deaths’ report, published online on Wednesday, April 3, following the conclusion of the inquest into Saffra’s death and in light of the more recent fatality.

In her report, which has been sent to Sheffield City Council, she states: “The inquest heard that there have been two fatalities by tenants falling from this type of window in high-rise buildings in a short period of time between July 2022 and December 2023.

‘Risk of future death’

“Notwithstanding these fatal events, Sheffield City Council has not yet completed any risk assessment of the windows or the safety latches on the windows.

“A Building Safety Regulator was put in post at the council in January 2023, some 11 months before the second fatality and 6 months after the first, and this person has not been consulted in relation to the safety or risk posed by the windows. I am concerned that this poses a risk of future death. “More generally, I am concerned by Sheffield City Council’s inaction in relation to the investigation and assessment of risk following cases of catastrophic injury and death within their social housing stock.

“I am concerned that a failure to properly investigate and risk assess any incident of this nature, together with the absence of any formal procedure or policy for this process, poses a risk of future death.

“There is no evidence before the inquest which alleviates my concern in this respect. In fact, the inquest was told that the Head of Housing Investment and Maintenance for the council was not aware of the fatal incidents above until his attendance was required at this inquest.

“In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe your organisation have the power to take such action.”

The council has been given until May 22 to respond to the report, setting out details of any action already taken or planned, or explaining why no action is proposed.