Developers will now be able to knock down the buildings at Sheffield Car Centre, Eden Park, Penistone Road, Grenoside, and build a new multi-use development with one and two bed apartments and a convenience store in its place.

The decision was made in a meeting of the planning and highways committee today following a recommendation by officers to approve it.

The vote was 11 in favour, one against and one abstaining.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Council has approved the demolition of a car dealership to make way for a block of 20 apartments and a shop.

Councillor Diane Hurst, who voted to approve the application, said: “I actually quite like this scheme. I think it gives a reasonable contribution towards the housing provision in the area and it’s in a sustainable position with a convenience store which will add amenity to the properties around it.

“My cousin used to live in this area and I can see it being quite popular with people who want to downsize and move out of family homes.

“I look forward to seeing the development go through.”

Coun Andrew Sangar, who also vote for it, added: “I shall be supporting this scheme. I think it’s a big thanks to officers for the way they worked with the developer to reduce it from 32 flats to 20, I think that’s a significant improvement…

“I think this is the sort of site we need to redevelop and this is a reasonable mix of housing but also a local convenience store… All in all I think this is a positive application.”

As well as the apartments and convenience store, there will be parking for 39 vehicles and two units which could take on uses such as a doctor’s surgery or offices for financial services.

The council received a total of 46 comments on the plans from members of the public across two rounds of consultation.

The authority said most of the responses were objections including from Ecclesfield Parish Council and the Grenoside Conservation Society.

The objections raised a number of concerns related to issues including overbearing, over shadowing, noise, air pollution, parking, traffic and anti-social behaviour.