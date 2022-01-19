Part of Dore House industrial estate, at the junction of Rotherham Road and Orgreave Road at Handsworth, will be demolished to make way for the new store.

Rotherham Council had objected because it’s currently building a new town centre at Waverley and has plans to include an Aldi there.

Sheffield councillors have overwhelmingly approved plans for a new Lidl at Rotherham Road, Handsworth

Sheffield Council planner Lucy Bond told the committee: “They don’t consider the impact has been fully assessed as there may be potentially suitable sites, in their view, at the proposed Lakeside centre. They consider an impact test should be undertaken.

“For us it’s not really possible to assess any impact with any degree of accuracy, as it would be entirely hypothetical because there’s no development at that point yet.”

New Lidl will create jobs

Tom Vincent, on behalf of Lidl, said the store had worked extensively on landscaping and road safety.

“This will deliver a much sought after discount convenience retail in a suitable location serving a number of popular suburbs in the east Sheffield and Rotherham areas.

“It will positively regenerate an under-utilised site for the benefit of the local community.

“The health of surrounding local centres will be unaffected and it will support the current provision of convenient retail. It will enhance consumer choice and provide a significant number of new jobs.”

There were 25 objections from local residents who said Rotherham Road was already very busy and the supermarket would create additional traffic and air pollution.

Officers said a new signalised junction would improve the road while landscaping will make the site more attractive for the houses overlooking it.

Coun Chris Rosling-Josephs welcomed the store: “It’s useful to get a food store in that area again because just across the road was the original Asda where they filmed The Full Monty so they’re not getting as many cars as used to go to that building.