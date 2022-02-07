If approved by the council’s planning and highways committee this week, developers will demolish the buildings at Sheffield Car Centre, Eden Park, Penistone Road, Grenoside, to make way for the new multi-use development.

In a report published ahead of the committee’s meeting, council officers said there would be parking for 39 vehicles across the development.

Sheffield Council officers recommended approval of plans to demolish the car centre site in Grenoside and build a block of apartments and shops in its place.

They said the apartments would be a mix of one and two bed properties and there would be three other units below them.

One of these units would be a convenience store and the other two could take on uses such as a doctor’s surgery or offices for financial services.

There were two rounds of consultation on the plans and a total of 46 responses were received by the council. The authority said most of the responses were objections including from Ecclesfield Parish Council and the Grenoside Conservation Society.

The objections raised a number of concerns related to issues including overbearing, over shadowing, noise, air pollution, parking, traffic and anti-social behaviour.

There was one comment in support of the application which said the shop will be an asset to those unable to drive or walk long distances.