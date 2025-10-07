Sheffield Council is looking into introducing an automated payment system for Clean Air Zone charges.

Sheffield City Council chief executive Kate Josephs told the latest monthly meeting of the full council (October 1) that five people had signed an online petition, asking for the automated system.

The petition stated: “It is the morally correct action to provide an easy and automated way to pay CAZ [Clean Air Zone] charges.

“That means an automated deduction from a bank account or credit/debit card when a charge is due.

“Automated means no action is required by the driver to pay each charge.

“Make a system that users of the CAZ can create an account and register a preferred payment method for each vehicle.

“The system should automatically bill once the cameras have registered a CAZ fee is chargeable.

“Please provide a system that serves the people.”

Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone came into force on February 27, 2023

The petition said an automated system would allow businesses to pay their way and not be fined.

Owners of mainly commercial vehicles that do not meet government emissions target have to pay CAZ charges of between £10 and £50 a day or face a fine.

The zone extends around the inner ring road and city centre.

Petition organiser Don Jenkins was not at the meeting but asked for the petition to be read out on his behalf.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, responded that a written reply would be sent to Mr Jenkins.

He told councillors that he has asked officers to look into the proposal.

He added: “Today only 0.8 per cent of vehicles entering the Clean Air Zone are required to pay - that's down from 1.2 per cent in 2023 - and that's a clear sign, isn't it, that Sheffield is moving in the right direction with more people switching to cleaner vehicles.

“This is very important because that means fewer children are in hospital with lung conditions, fewer premature deaths and a healthier future for everyone. It's something we should all be proud of and I think it's something future generations will thank us for as well.”