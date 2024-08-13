Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new operating company with “ambitious plans” for sports and leisure facilities in Sheffield has been confirmed as part of a £117 million funding boost announced last year.

Everyone Active, the UK’s longest established and most experienced leisure operator, will take over the city’s sports and leisure centres and golf courses from January 2025.

Councillor Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield is a city of sport, and we are incredibly proud of our sporting heritage and facilities.

Ponds Forge will be one of the many sports facilities across Sheffield to be operated by Everyone Active from January 2025. | Sheffield City Council

“Thousands of people enjoy our sport and leisure facilities every day, and our incredible venues have played host to major sporting events over the years. Our facilities have also cultivated talented athletes that have gone on to compete in the Olympics, world championships and who have reached the highest level in their sport.

“Everyone Active will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to help elevate our sport and leisure offer across the city, even further.”

The deal, which was secured after a competitive procurement process started in June 2023, will see Everyone Active operating venues like Ponds Forge, IceSheffield and the English Institute of Sport (EIS), on behalf of the local council.

Councillor Tom Hunt, the leader of Sheffield City Council, has announced the new operator for the city’s sports facilities. | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Everyone Active managing director David Bibby said the firm was “privileged” to have been chosen as the new operator.

He said: “Sheffield is an amazing city, and we are delighted to be working in partnership with Sheffield City Council to serve the vibrant communities within it. We take huge pride in offering opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and interests to engage in physical activity.”

It is said the company have “ambitious plans” for Sheffield’s leisure venues, with aims to “tailor facilities and services to cater to different local communities in Sheffield, supporting the council’s plans to improve health inequalities across the city by having facilities, activities and services which are modern, welcoming and inclusive”.

End of the road for Sheffield City Trust

It marks the end of an era for Sheffield City Trust, who have operated 11 of the city’s sport and entertainment venues for over 30 years. Similarly, Places Leisure will no longer operate three of the city’s newer venues, as they have done since 2016.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “As we enter this new exciting chapter, we would also like to thank the amazing teams at Sheffield City Trust and Places Leisure, who have done so much for our venues and to keep our communities active over the years.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland thanked Sheffield City Trust and Places Leisure for their work in Sheffield over the years. | Sheffield Liberal Democracts

“The majority of these teams will transfer to Everyone Active and continue their hard work to help keep Sheffield moving more.”

Everyone Active will gradually take on Sheffield’s sports and leisure venues, starting with three golf courses and seven leisure facilities, including EIS, Ponds Forge and Ice Sheffield.

Hillsborough, Concord and Springs leisure centres and Heeley Pool will also come under the new operator’s remit in 2025, with Graves, Thorncliffe and Wisewood leisure centres to follow in 2026.