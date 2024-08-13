Sheffield weather: This is when gloriously sunny & warm start to the week will come to an end
Yesterday (Monday, August 12) was the UK’s warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures of 34.8°C recorded in Cambridge.
Sheffield, meanwhile, basked in temperatures of 27°C.
And while today (Tuesday, August 13, 2024) has got off to another sunny start, forecasters from the Met Office suggest rain is expected later today, from around 6pm.
Their forecast for today states: “Mainly fine during the morning, becoming very warm again with further sunshine. Becoming cloudier from the west into the afternoon, giving way to occasional rain with the odd heavier burst later. Maximum temperature 28°C.”
Tonight is expected to be cloudy during the evening, with rain interspersed with heavier and more showery outbreaks edging southeast. Becoming drier, clearer and cooler from the northwest later in the night. Minimum temperature 6°C.
Moving into tomorrow, the Met Office expects temperatures will be lower generally than over recent days, with a less humid feel.
Their forecast states: “Early cloud clearing southeast to a fine day, with lengthy warm sunny periods and light winds. Maximum temperature 23°C.” Thursday is expected to start fine, before becoming wet and windy later. Friday will be brighter but breezy. Saturday is expected to remain breezy, with a little further rain, mainly on hills. Eastern parts driest. Near-average temperatures.
