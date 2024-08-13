A Freedom of Information request by The Star has revealed the Sheffield roads with the highest payouts due to damage caused to vehicles by defects like potholes.

They range from major routes like Sheffield Parkway to small lanes in the countryside and suburbs.

In total, during 2023, Sheffield City Council paid £14,281.88 in compensation for injuries or damage caused by road defects.

During the same period, the council shelled out £1,500 for injuries or damage caused by pavement defects.

In the first sixth months of this year, to the end of June, the compensation bill for faulty roads stood at £11,839.37. If that figure is matched during the second half of 2024, that would represent a 66 per cent year-on-year increase.

However, the council said that in the first six months of 2024 there had been no compensation paid for faulty pavements.

The total compensation for faulty roads in Sheffield has fallen significantly from 2022, when the council paid £35,483.41. In the same year, the council paid £50,933.12 in compensation for pavement defects.

In 2021, the total compensation bill for broken pavements across Sheffield was a staggering £132,508.57.

If your car or other vehicle is damaged due to a fault with the road you may be able to claim compensation.

You cannot claim compensation if the damage was caused by debris from another vehicle, and should contact your insurer if that is the case.

Sheffield City Council is responsible for most roads across Sheffield, but National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A roads across the country.

When contacting the council or other organisation responsible to claim compensation, you must tell them what the damage was, whem and precisely where it happened, and why you think they are responsible.

More information on claiming compensation for damage caused by road defects is available at: https://www.gov.uk/claim-for-damage-to-your-vehicle.

Below are the roads in Sheffield with the biggest total compensation payouts for injuries or damage caused by defects during 2023, from lowest to highest.

Baslow Road - £405.35 Baslow Road, in Totley, Sheffield, where £405.35 was paid in compensation by Sheffield City Council for injuries/damage caused by road defects during 2023. That was the 10th highest figure of any road in Sheffield for that year.

Archer Road - £541.70 Archer Road, in Millhouses, Sheffield, where £541.70 was paid in compensation by Sheffield City Council for injuries/damage caused by road defects during 2023. That was the 9th highest figure of any road in Sheffield for that year.

Woodcliffe - £554.00 Woodcliffe, near Forge Dam, Sheffield, where £554.00 was paid in compensation by Sheffield City Council for injuries/damage caused by road defects during 2023. That was the 8th highest figure of any road in Sheffield for that year.