Ms Mohamed won the candidacy in a landslide victory, with over 50 per cent of the vote. Eddie Izzard, who sources told The Star was the party leadership’s preferred candidate, came in second and congratulated Ms Mohamed online. She said: “I want to congratulate Abtisam Mohamed on her victory in the Sheffield Central selection contest today. She will make a fine MP and I look forward to campaigning with her in the months and years to come.”

She said whilst she was “disappointed” with the result, she “took a risk in standing” and does not regret it. She said she is “thrilled” to have met and been supported by “so many” Sheffielders.

Current Sheffield Central MP, Paul Blomfield, also shared congratulations for Ms Mohamed on Twitter. He said: “Delighted to congratulate ⁦Abtisam Mohamed⁩ on her selection as the new ⁦Labour candidiate⁩ for Sheffield Central. She’ll be a brilliant MP.”

Ms Mohamed is still yet to face a General Election and be chosen as Sheffield Central’s MP, however, due to Paul Blomfield’s 27,000 majority in 2019, commentators like Michael Crick have said: “Barring accidents, Abtisam Mohamed is likely to be the Labour MP for Sheffield Central the next 25-40 years.”

The next General Election, when Ms Mohamed will face the voting public, is due to be in 2024. She will need to beat candidates from other parties to win the seat.

Generally considered the “left” candidate, Rizwana Lala, who came third, just a couple of votes shy of Eddie Izzard, reflected on her own campaign in her congratulations to Ms Mohamed. She said: “I'm so proud of the campaign we ran. It was amazing to mobilise so many people in Sheffield who care about arts, health, education and a just green transition for our wonderful city. Congratulations to Abtisam Mohamed on being selected. I look forward to campaigning with you,”

The final candidate on the shortlist, Jayne Dunn, shared in a tweet: “Congratulations Abtisam Mohamed! It’s time for a Labour government that delivers for our community.”

