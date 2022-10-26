Ms Mohamed has also received endorsement from former Sheffield Brightside MP, and now peer, David Blunkett, and the Unite Union. The high profile endorsements mean Mohamed is well placed heading deeper into the selection process, after being chosen on the longlist, revealed yesterday, along with Eddie Izzard, Paul Mason, Jayne Dunn, Rizwana Lala and Mike Buckley.

Revealing the endorsement on Twitter, Ms Mohamed said: “I'm proud to be backed by Sheffield Central's Paul Blomfield. Paul has worked tirelessly for Sheffield every day he's been elected. I promise to continue in this tradition. I'll use all my experience, from the community to the court room, to give our most vulnerable a voice.”

Mohamed launched her campaign earlier this month, becoming the third person to confirm they were running, behind Abdi Suleiman and Eddie Izzard.

Sheffield city councillor Abtisam Mohamed is bidding to become the Labour Party candidate to replace Paul Blomfield, who is stepping down as Sheffield Central MP