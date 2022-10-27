Yesterday, Tory MP Lee Anderson said on TalkTV he “would not follow him into the toilets” if Izzard was elected to parliament, prompting a response from her and a police report for a hate crime from a local councillor. Speaking to the PA News Agency, Izzard said: “Some people aren’t up to speed, some people haven’t joined the 21st century and, well, they’ve got to get on the bus now because I’ve been out for so long now that I don’t know why they didn’t bring this up before.

"It’s different now that I’m going for a parliamentary seat, but I don’t think bullying is a great thing to be happening and so I’m just going to carry on.”

Izzard has many connections to Sheffield, having studied at Sheffield University, receiving an honourary doctorate in the 2000s, and launching her creative career in the city. She has also regularly campaigned for the Labour Party in Sheffield, and was part of South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard’s team when he was fighting for election.

Eddie Izzard is campaigning to be the next Labour candidate for Sheffield Central.

Izzard said she has received “a great reaction in the street” during her campaign, despite the small minority making transphobic comments. Labour MP Rosie Duffield has previously she is “not calling Eddie Izzard a woman” which prompted Izzard to respond. She said: “Transphobic attitudes come from all different quarters, unfortunately.”