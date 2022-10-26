A statement, which has been circulated on social media, comes from the longlisted candidates to take over from Sheffield Central Labour MP Paul Blomfield. He announced his retirement at the next election earlier this year, sparking a selection process.

The statement is signed by Mike Buckley, Jayne Dunn, Eddie Izzard, Dr Rizwana Lala, Paul Mason and Abtisam Mohamed.

It says: “As longlisted candidates to be Labour prospective Parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Central, we are appalled by the significant amount of vitriolic abuse that has been directed towards candidates, includng racism and transphobia.

Eddie Izzard poses for a photo with police officers in Sheffield city centre earlier this year. Eddie is one of six candidates for the Sheffield Central Parliamentary seat who signed a joint statement against the 'vitriolic abuse' some had received

“Nobody should be subjected to persistent and targeted abuse because of who they are, how they identify or their race or ethnicity.

‘We stand in solidarity’

“Sheffield has a proud history as an open, inclusive and anti-racist city. As prospective Labour candidates we champion these values and condemn the abuse directed at anyone, including those putting themselves forward to be the next Labour MP of Sheffield Central.

“We stand in solidarity with all candidates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement from the six candidates who are vying to become the next Labour politician to replace MP Paul Blonfield when he stands down. It condems 'vitriolic abuse' including racism and transphobia that candidates have been subjected to

The decision of Eddie Izzard to stand brought a national spotlight to the contest. Criticism directed at her included Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield declaring she would rather be arrested than call Eddie Izzard a woman.

She also said the comedian and actor should not be allowed to stand on an all-women shortlist. Eddie responded that “I personally have never asked and have never been offered a place on an all-woman shortlist”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, Labour does not have all-women shortlists now because currently the majority of its MPs are women.

Abdi Suleiman, who also stood but failed to make the longlist announced yesterday, also tweeted during his campaign that he had been targeted for racist abuse.

Sharing a graphic of some of the hate comments he received on social media after highlighting his love of Sheffield as the city that gave his family sanctuary when they settled in the city after fleeing war in Somalia, he tweeted: “Sorry folk, here to stay”.