Sheffield Central: Candidates stand together to oppose ‘vitriolic abuse’ including racism plus transphobia towards Eddie Izzard
All six candidates contesting a Sheffield Parliamentary seat for Labour have joined together to condemn ‘vitriolic abuse’ directed to candidates including trans woman comedian Eddie Izzard.
A statement, which has been circulated on social media, comes from the longlisted candidates to take over from Sheffield Central Labour MP Paul Blomfield. He announced his retirement at the next election earlier this year, sparking a selection process.
The statement is signed by Mike Buckley, Jayne Dunn, Eddie Izzard, Dr Rizwana Lala, Paul Mason and Abtisam Mohamed.
It says: “As longlisted candidates to be Labour prospective Parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Central, we are appalled by the significant amount of vitriolic abuse that has been directed towards candidates, includng racism and transphobia.
“Nobody should be subjected to persistent and targeted abuse because of who they are, how they identify or their race or ethnicity.
‘We stand in solidarity’
“Sheffield has a proud history as an open, inclusive and anti-racist city. As prospective Labour candidates we champion these values and condemn the abuse directed at anyone, including those putting themselves forward to be the next Labour MP of Sheffield Central.
“We stand in solidarity with all candidates.”
The decision of Eddie Izzard to stand brought a national spotlight to the contest. Criticism directed at her included Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield declaring she would rather be arrested than call Eddie Izzard a woman.
She also said the comedian and actor should not be allowed to stand on an all-women shortlist. Eddie responded that “I personally have never asked and have never been offered a place on an all-woman shortlist”.
In fact, Labour does not have all-women shortlists now because currently the majority of its MPs are women.
Abdi Suleiman, who also stood but failed to make the longlist announced yesterday, also tweeted during his campaign that he had been targeted for racist abuse.
Sharing a graphic of some of the hate comments he received on social media after highlighting his love of Sheffield as the city that gave his family sanctuary when they settled in the city after fleeing war in Somalia, he tweeted: “Sorry folk, here to stay”.