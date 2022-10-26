Sheffield City Council’s charity trustee sub-committee heard angry words from campaigners who want the Rose Garden Cafe at Graves Park reopened and the building saved from demolition. The park benefits from a charitable trust so the new sub-committee will decide the future of the building.

The cafe closed suddenly in July after a surveyor said the building was unsafe. A propping-up operation began this week so that full investigations can safely take place into the state of the building.

Initial reports say the roof and timbers need replacing, the clock tower and front wall are leaning and the window frames are rotten. The timber frame structure has been damaged by water getting into the building.

Andy Kershaw of campaign Save the Rose Garden Cafe had some harsh words for Sheffield Council when he spoke at the meeting of a committee that will decide whether to save the building in Graves Park

Options the sub-committee are considering include closing the building off, refurbishing it, replacing it with either a ‘modular structure’ or more traditional building or simply demolishing it.

Sub-committee chair Cllr Bryan Lodge stressed there is no intention at present to demolish the building.

Campaigner Andy Kershaw from campaign Save the Rose Garden Cafe said: “Rose Garden Cafe has been part and parcel of Graves Park since 1928. It was built with funds from Alderman JG Graves. It closed with 15 minutes’ notice to 12 staff who successfully operated it for 14 years.

“They have lost their jobs as a result. The council needs to hang its head in shame for that one single fact that 12 staff have been without employment, especially those who claim to be trade unionists.

Cllr Bryan Lodge, chair of a committee on Sheffield Council that will decide the future of the Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park after the building was closed over safety concerns

“They have been left without their jobs due to the collective incompetence and negligence of Sheffield Council. I am hoping to hear some words of compassion for them today, if nothing else.

“The council relied on a surveyor’s report done on June 28 which they sat on for five weeks before they took any action declaring it unsafe.”

Mr Kershaw said reports on the building showed “a shocking laundry list of disrepair and problems going back years and years to the external fabric and structure of the building”.

‘Disgraceful and neglected state’

Julie Collins, manager of the Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park, Sheffield, urged Sheffield City Council members to save the popular facility. She was one of 12 staff to lose their jobs

He added: “The fact that this building was allowed to reach this disgraceful and neglected state without any major repairs or maintenance over at least 14 years and possibly further has not yet been fully explained to us, it hasn’t been fully explained to the people of Sheffield – to the ratepayers – and it’s not been justified since the council are trustees of the park.”

He said hundreds of thousands of pounds have been spent on other priorities in the park and the situation was clear from a 2018 surveyor’s report asking for urgent action.

More than 10,500 people have signed the campaign’s petition calling for the building to be saved, which will be presented to the full council meeting next Wednesday, November 2.

Mr Kershaw said that the campaign, working with the Friends of Graves Park, has applied for the building to be declared an asset of community value and added to the local heritage register. The possibility of getting the building listed is being explored with council heritage champion, Cllr Janet Ridler.

Deputy leader of Sheffield Council, Cllr Julie Grocutt, said what staff at the Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park had undergone when their building was suddenly closed down was 'unacceptable'

Julie Collins, who managed the cafe on behalf of Brewkitchen, said: “We got a phone call and within half an hour there were security guys up to the cafe and said we’ve got 15 minutes to get out – can you get your belongings?

“I have got a cafe full of people, I’ve got staff looking at me not knowing what was happening. I did my best, I got everybody out, but there was optimism because we were talking with the council. They said they were going to put some temporary unit in place, so I told the staff ‘It’s nothing to worry about, there’s just some repairs need to be done’.

“But as time went on and went on, staff have been asking me what’s happening, we’ve all been out of work, the community are at a loss. We’ve served these people throughout Covid. We opened our doors after 60 days and people came in and it was a solace and a place for people to come.”

She said people who see her in the park constantly ask what’s happening.

‘Listen to what the community says’

“They’re just lost, these people – a coffee cart wouldn’t suffice, they need somewhere to sit and have a chat. Some of these people never see anybody for the rest of the day – older people, people that have been caring for their husbands that have passed away – a coffee cart just wouldn’t suffice at all,” she said.

“So I’m hoping that you really can listen to what the community says.”

Ms Collins said Brewkitchen is talking to the council to see if they will be able to get back in the building once it’s safe, adding: “We need something doing quickly.”

Deputy council leader Cllr Julie Grocutt said: “I can’t imagine how distressing that was for you and staff. That wasn’t acceptable. I think we have heard from officers that they were in a very difficult position.

“If we can learn lessons from that, I think it is important that we learn lessons from that.”

Director of direct services Tom Smith said that a site meeting was called following the surveyor’s report. Once on site, the surveyor told staff the building was unsafe and needed to close.

Insurers told the council that its public liability insurance would be void following that advice so the immediate closure decision was made.

Sub-committee chair Cllr Bryan Lodge formally recorded the committee’s concerns for the cafe employees “that have lost their jobs in the current situation”.