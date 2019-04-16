Sheffield babies are getting bigger.

New figures have revealed the birth weight of babies delivered in NHS hospitals – although some mums may dispute the official weight of a “big baby”.

Babies weighing more than 8lbs 13oz are considered larger than average or “macrosomic”.

In Sheffield, there were a total of 6,565 NHS births between 2017/18.

Of these, 725 babies weighed over 8.8lbs.

The average newborn weighs 7lb 8oz but Sheffield health chiefs say babies are getting bigger.

Paula Schofield, nurse director and head of midwifery at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “There is increasing evidence that suggests babies are getting bigger in recent years and there are a range of factors that influence birth weight.

“This includes the gestation at which a baby is born, maternal diet and obesity, exposure to cigarette smoke, poverty, maternal age and other factors such as diabetes and gestational diabetes.

“At Jessop Wing we offer advice and support to all women from the start of their pregnancy right through to the birth to help them have as healthy a baby as possible.

“This includes smoking cessation, how to have a healthy diet, how to manage their other conditions such as diabetes and what is appropriate.”

There were 1,575 babies under 6.6lbs and 2,200 weighing between 6.6lbs to 7.7lbs.

Another 1,895 weighed between 7.7lbs to 8.8lbs.

Those over 8.8lbs totalled 725 while the weight was unknown for 165 babies.