Little London Road: Sheffield cycle route road changes become permanent
Temporary road changes including the controversial closure of Little London Road to vehicles have been made permanent along the Sheaf Valley Cycle Route in Sheffield.
The experimental road changes introduced in May 2022 by Sheffield City Council aimed to create a safer, low-traffic, active travel route between the city centre and Norton Hammer.
The council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee (September 20) unanimously approved proposals to introduce the changes permanently.
They include changes to:
- Vehicle access between Shoreham Street and Cherry Street
- Parking on Saxon Road
- Vehicle access on Little London Road and Rydal Road
- Vehicle access from Scarsdale Road to Hackthorn Road, replaced with a one-way/no entry junction
Planters blocking Little London Road had to be replaced with concrete bollards after they were vandalised and moved by protesters objecting to them.
The Sheaf Valley Cycle Route (SVCR) connects up to other existing and planned cycle routes in the city.
Council senior transport planner Dominic Qaiser-Sweeting told the committee: “By creating high-quality routes for cycling, walking and public transport, we can provide real opportunities for people to make greener, cleaner and healthier choices.”
Councillors heard that surveys of residents living around the SVCR show 37% of respondents feel that they walk more than they did before. Of those that say they cycle, 45% said that the scheme has resulted in them cycling more than before.
Coun Richard Shaw said: “This scheme has been hugely successful in achieving its stated aims and I am happy to support it.”
Coun Ian Auckland said that the scheme had finally achieved changes on Hackthorn Road, Woodseats, to stop drivers cutting through that have been on the table for more than 20 years.
He mentioned that someone had called his support for the scheme “evil”.
Committee chair Coun Ben Miskell said following the meeting: “It is clear that such alterations can have a significant impact and can greatly increase people’s confidence and desire to walk, wheel or cycle shorter journeys.
“As well as improving our cycling infrastructure for those who already cycle in our city, it helps to encourage children to walk to school, young people to travel independently, opens up access to employment and also improves the health and wellbeing of our residents.”