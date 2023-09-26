Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Temporary road changes including the controversial closure of Little London Road to vehicles have been made permanent along the Sheaf Valley Cycle Route in Sheffield.

The experimental road changes introduced in May 2022 by Sheffield City Council aimed to create a safer, low-traffic, active travel route between the city centre and Norton Hammer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee (September 20) unanimously approved proposals to introduce the changes permanently.

Concrete barriers put in place to close Little London Road, Sheffield to vehicles. Planters placed there by Sheffield City Council as part of experimental traffic measures on the Sheaf Valley Cycle Route were moved out of the way by protesters. Picture: Sheffield City Council

They include changes to:

Vehicle access between Shoreham Street and Cherry Street

Parking on Saxon Road

Vehicle access on Little London Road and Rydal Road

Vehicle access from Scarsdale Road to Hackthorn Road, replaced with a one-way/no entry junction

Planters blocking Little London Road had to be replaced with concrete bollards after they were vandalised and moved by protesters objecting to them.

The Sheaf Valley Cycle Route (SVCR) connects up to other existing and planned cycle routes in the city.

Council senior transport planner Dominic Qaiser-Sweeting told the committee: “By creating high-quality routes for cycling, walking and public transport, we can provide real opportunities for people to make greener, cleaner and healthier choices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors heard that surveys of residents living around the SVCR show 37% of respondents feel that they walk more than they did before. Of those that say they cycle, 45% said that the scheme has resulted in them cycling more than before.

Coun Richard Shaw said: “This scheme has been hugely successful in achieving its stated aims and I am happy to support it.”

Coun Ian Auckland said that the scheme had finally achieved changes on Hackthorn Road, Woodseats, to stop drivers cutting through that have been on the table for more than 20 years.

He mentioned that someone had called his support for the scheme “evil”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee chair Coun Ben Miskell said following the meeting: “It is clear that such alterations can have a significant impact and can greatly increase people’s confidence and desire to walk, wheel or cycle shorter journeys.