Decision made on future of controversial Sheffield Active Travel Neighbourhoods in Crookes, Walkley and Nether Edge

One of Sheffield Council's controversial 'active travel' schemes is to be made permanent - but watered down from the original plans.

A second scheme is to be modified after opposition to elements of the project from the public, to reflect the view of residents

It means elements of the Crookes and Walkley scheme will be made permanent, and the Nether Edge scheme modified, with Archer Road to re-open. The cost of both schemes is expected to be over £1 million.

The schemes sparked anger from some residents when they were first introduced, with some of the planters used to block roads overturned by angry locals.

Planters on Town End Road. Picture: Sheffield Council

Today, the future of the Crookes and Walkley scheme was rubber stamped at the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, with some of the elements which initially sparked anger removed, after the completion of a consultation scheme.

The Active Travel Neighbourhoods (ATNs) were introduced in May 2022 using Experimental Traffic Orders, also known as ETOs. Through ETOs it is possible to put in place changes to traffic movement and/or to parking arrangements on a temporary basis in order to trial whether a permanent scheme would work in the area.

The council has now confirmed what the schemes will now include.

In Crookes, it will include:

> Changes to vehicle access on parts of Hands Road and Newent Lane

> A School Streets scheme involving the prohibition of vehicles at Westways Primary School affecting Mona Avenue and Mona Road during school drop off and pick up times

> No waiting at any time on parts of Cobden Place, Cobden View Road, Hands Road, Leamington Street, Matlock Road, Melbourn Road, Mona Avenue, Pickmere Road, Romsdal Road, Sackville Road, Slinn Street, Townend Street and Warwick Terrace

> No waiting Mon-Fri 9am-5pm on part of Western Road

> Amendment to permit holder parking places on Crookesmoor Road

> Pedestrian crossings at Crookesmoor Road and Crookes (near School Road)

In Walkley it will include:

> Changes to vehicle access on parts of Fir Street, Highton Street and Matlock Road

> One way on parts of Greenhow Street and Heavygate Avenue

> No waiting at any time on Camm Street, Greenhow Street, Heavygate Avenue, Highton Street, Matlock Road

> Pedestrian crossings at Heavygate Road

The Nether Edge decision means:

> Archer Lane will be re-opened

> Pedestrian crossings at Osbourne Road close to Union Road, and on Psalter Lane close to its junction with Stretton Road.

Coun Ben Miskell, chairman of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: “We are committed to creating thriving and sustainable communities across Sheffield where residents feel safer cycling to the shops, walking their children to school or crossing the street.

“As a Committee we have taken into consideration the thoughts and opinions of those living in these communities, while also acknowledging our duty to do everything we can to create safer, more inclusive streets for every resident. That is why we decided to request changes to the proposed permanent schemes after listening to residents’ feedback during consultation. It was important we considered their views and ensured what will be delivered has the support of those it affects.

“These Active Travel Neighbourhoods support the work taking place across our city – providing people with a genuine choice of how to get around and giving them more confidence to choose alternative modes of sustainable transport for shorter journeys.”

Planters were overturned on Archer Road

The Crookes and Walkley scheme has cost £445,000 so far according to council documents, and the total final cost is anticipated to be £685,000.

The total costs of implementing the measures to date at Nether Edge has been £226,000 and the total final cost is anticipated to be £360,000.