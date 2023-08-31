Ward councillors reveal what they think should stay, and what should go, in controversial Sheffield active travel zone

Councillors have explained what they want to keep from a controversial Sheffield 'active travel zone' - and what they want scrapped.

Sheffield Council put in place a trial scheme in Crookes and Walkley over a year ago, sparking anger from some at a heated public meeting in July 2022.

There was also anger from residents when the council tried to put permanent barriers on Springvale Road, before later taking them out after seeing the problems they caused.

A final decision on the scheme is due to be made on September 20.

Now the three councillors representing the Crookes ward have revealed what they will be recommending, as the local councillors, to the committee which will make the the final decision.

This part of the Crookes and Walkey Active Travel Zone on Western Road was removed. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The three, Coun Ruth Milsom, Coun Minesh Parekh, and Coun Tim Huggan, agree on what should stay and what needs to go.

Labour councillor Milson said she was pleased with him the temporary crossings had worked, as well as the School Streets scheme at Westways.

She said they would like a third crossing, further along Crookes, adding: "Pedestrian crossings are the one thing that have definitely been a plus, and worked."

Labour councillor Parekh said he would welcome volunteers from the local community to help man the Westways School Streets scheme, and that this would be a good time to call for volunteers.

Crookes and Crosspool ward councillors Minesh Parekh, Ruth Milson and Tim Huggan at a meeting about thge Crookes and Walkey Active Travel Zone in July 2022. Picture: David Kessen, National World

"We think it's been a success and are keen to build on that," he said of the school scheme. He said he felt it was a better bus network that was needed, not 'modal filters' - the lines of planters which stop traffic from going straight on at crossroads.

He said that the planters on Pickmere Road, which they believe should be removed, had caused problems for funeral processions heading for St Vincent's Church, and data showed no significant advantages from their presence.

Lib Dem councillor Tim Huggan said the pedestrian crossings, the School Street and the double yellow lines in School Road needed to remain.

He added: "I have said this from the start, most of the rest has been illogical as it drove traffic to places where there was previously none.

"I am glad that my Labour colleagues now agree with me. In future we need to draw up a plan in consultation with local residents first and then proceed not the other way around."

What they want to stay:

> Pedestrian crossings on Crookes n(top of School Road) and Crookesmoor Road.

> The planter closing Newent Road from Crookes.

> The 'modal filter' on Leamington Street (planters stopping traffic going straight on)

> Double yellow lines on School Road

> The 'School Street' scheme at Westways School.

> Double yellow lines near junctions.

What they want to remove (or not put back):

> Planters on Slinn Street

> Planters at Slinn Street / Heavygate Road

> Pickmere Road 'modal filter'

> Romsdal Road 'modal filter'