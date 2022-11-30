Archer Lane, between Edgedale Road and Sandford Grove Road in Nether Edge, has been closed to vehicles since June this year when a series of planter-bollards were placed at the top and bottom of the steep road. The scheme by Sheffield City Council was intended to stop cars using it as a ‘rat run’ to around nearby Abbeydale Road, as well as promoting more active travel.

But the scheme has been met with mixed responses. While some residents have praised the blockade, others say it has caused severe congestion on surrounding streets on mornings, evenings and weekends – and that’s not even mentioning the repeated vandalism that has seen the bollards moved aside or tipped over since the day they were rolled out.

One critical resident told The Star: “I’m sure the residents living closest to it are really happy but it’s caused complete gridlock every where else. Trying to get anywhere on Abbeydale Road in the mornings, evenings and any time after 9am on a Saturday is a nightmare. It’s now substantially harder to get anywhere.

"It’s described as a rat run and that’s completely untrue.

"Active travel is important but Sheffield doesn’t need to close roads, it needs investment in its public transport and cycling.”

Now, even though the experimental scheme reached the end of its six-month statutory period last Friday, the planters will still be in place until at least March 2023 while the council looks at feedback and makes a decision.

An advisory note from the council reads: “The formal six month consultation period has come to an end, however the measures will stay in place until a formal decision is made.

Nether Edge councillor Maroof Raouf says he feels the scheme has had "far reaching benefits" but is open to revising it, such as instead making Archer Lane into a one-way system for cars going up the hill.

"The six month consultation period gives people the opportunity to comment on the proposed changes and the team will now review the feedback and carry out any additional survey work they may need to establish a full picture.”

Meanwhile, traffic surveys have reportedly been carried out each month since May and are now with council planners. It is not known when the data will be made public.

Councillor for Nether Edge Maroof Raouf, who supports the scheme, told The Star he had seen ‘benefits much further afield than just around Archer Lane’ since the closure.

He said: "I would say there are things to like about it and things not to like about it. In general I would say it’s worked for residents and surrounding streets. But I appreciate and respect that some residents in Nether Edge have had difficulties and difficulties.

"In my opinion, claims about traffic being gridlocked are exaggerated. I myself don’t think traffic is as heavy as people make it out to be.

“It think it is a success in getting people to travel more actively, although I don’t live in that particular part of Nether Edge.