Row over fees as Sheffield City Trust cuts back on opening days but charges same subscription
The running of the facilities, which have been operated in recent years by Sheffield City Trust, is due to transfer to another firm in the new year.
But while changes are made to allow for that to happen, gyms and swimming pools will be closed between Christmas and New Year, leaving some users angry over having to pay the same amount, despite losing use of the venues for three days.
The trust runs a number of popular venues including Concord Sports Centre, Ponds Forge, and Hillsborough leisure centre, as well as the city’s municipal golf courses, City Hall, and Sheffield Arena.
They include some of the city’s most used gyms and swimming pools.
One woman who subscribes monthly to use Concord Sports Centre, said: “I find this unacceptable, I’m afraid. I pay monthly for a gym and I cannot use it all month, so basically for the period in question I pay for nothing.”
She said the changes being made were not her concern, and she felt she should not be charged for the period the venue was closed when she can not use the facilities.
Another said: “In my opinion it shouldn’t be the members’ responsibility to fund the handover of two major companies.”
The sport and leisure venues are transferring from Sheffield City Trust and will be operated by Everyone Active from January 2.
Sheffield City Trust said in a statement: “We have communicated with all members of their options as part of the changes and have worked closely with Everyone Active in conjunction with Sheffield City Council to minimise disruption.
“The new operators require a full systems infrastructure switchover to deliver a smooth reopening on January 2 .
“It has therefore been agreed to extend the usual Christmas closure to include the period between Christmas and New Year.
“To ensure continuity of service, existing memberships have been transferred to the new operator and they will be able to deal with all membership queries from January 2.”
