Sheffield’s Paralympics and Olympics stars congratulated for their “outstanding achievements”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield councillors are to congratulate the city’s Paralympians and Olympians for their “outstanding achievements” in Paris this summer.

A motion to be discussed by a meeting of Sheffield City Council next Wednesday (October 2) also refers to the role of the city’s national training facilities, such as the English Institute of Sport and Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

The motion, proposed by Couns Rob Bannister and Safiya Saeed, states that the council “notes with immense pride the outstanding achievements of Sheffield athletes who represented Team GB at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris” and “believes these athletes demonstrated extraordinary skill and dedication to compete”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffielder Yasmin Harper, left, and Scarlett Mew Jensen with their bronze medals following the women’s synchronised 3m springboard final (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire, insert: The Star, 2011)

It also recognises the “invaluable contribution of Sheffield’s sporting infrastructure, training facilities, and local sporting communities in supporting these athletes on their journey to the world stage, noting that Sheffield is home to some of the best sporting facilities in the country, including the English Institute of Sport and Ponds Forge International Sports Centre”.

It notes with pride that Sheffield is home to GB Boxing, British Para Table Tennis, Para Badminton, Ice Hockey UK, British Ice Skating, Skateboard GB, and the City of Sheffield Diving Club, one of five British Diving national performance hubs.

Inclusivity

The city has also hosted training sessions and national competitions and created pathways for athletes to succeed from grassroots to elite levels, the motion says.

Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield, where Sheffield Olympic bronze medallist diver Yasmin Harper trains. Picture: Sheffield City Council

It “believes that the success of Sheffield’s athletes reflects the city’s wider culture of inclusivity, perseverance, and ambition, and believes that Sheffield’s commitment to inclusivity in sports has been instrumental in ensuring that all athletes have opportunities to succeed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion congratulates all Sheffield athletes and their coaches and supports the council’s Sport and Leisure strategy “and our commitment to investing in an active Sheffield, to inspire people of all ages and abilities, and improve health and wellbeing through continued investment and promotion of sports infrastructure, from grassroots to elite level”.

It also celebrates Sheffield’s status as the Outdoor City, recognising the role that parks and outdoor spaces play in promoting healthy, active lifestyles, and wishes all city athletes and sporting clubs success for the upcoming year.