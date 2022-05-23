Rotherham’s Labour councillors to call on government to rethink Rwanda asylum seeker plan

A notice of motion submitted by Councillor Joanna Baker-Rogers and seconded by Councillor Victoria Cusworth will be debated during the next full council meeting on Wednesday (May 25).

The motion requests that the leader of the council, councillor Chris Read, writes to the Government, “expressing this Council’s support for a national asylum dispersal system, ensuring that every part of the country plays its role, alongside Rotherham, in meeting the needs of those people fleeing persecution.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new immigration policy in April, which included a scheme to send some migrants entering the UK to Rwanda.

The Nationality and Borders Bill, which was passed at the end of April, will see the UK arrange transportation for those arriving through “illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods” across the Channel to Rwanda.

Rotherham’s Labour group say in their motion that introducing offshore processing for UK Asylum Seekers, who only arrive by boat across the English Channel, is “discriminatory practice”.

The motion adds: “For those who arrive by other routes or other countries, such as people fleeing the war in Ukraine, the Conservative Government is not only allowing them to stay but encouraging the British public to house them.

“The UK has a proud tradition of providing protection for UK Asylum Seekers wherever they have fled from.