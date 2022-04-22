Rother Valley MP says “forgiveness is at the core of what we believe” during House of Commons discussion on Prime Minister’s standards probe

During yesterday’s (March 21) debate, MPs agreed to refer the PM to the Committee of Privileges to open an investigation into whether he lied to the Commons about Downing Street parties taking place during lockdowns.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley’s MP, said during the debate that the PM had apologised, and that it is ” now time to crack on with the priorities for our country.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley's MP, said during the debate that the PM had apologised, and that it is " now time to crack on with the priorities for our country."

“Much has already been said about the police’s investigation, as a result of which the Prime Minister was issued with a civil penalty. He paid it immediately and came to this House at the earliest opportunity to give a heartfelt apology,” Mr Stafford said.

“The Prime Minister’s apology was the right thing to do.

“Each and every single Briton across the length and breadth of our beautiful country has made sacrifices during the pandemic.

“When my first daughter was born, my wife was seriously ill and, because of that, I could not see my daughter for five days. I made sacrifices.

“All my residents made sacrifices. Even the Prime Minister made sacrifices when he almost died from covid and, as we know, when his family members died, he could not attend their funerals.

“The Prime Minister paid the fine, and rightly so.

“The central issue is whether he intentionally or knowingly—those are the vital words—misled the House.

“We have talked about Christian forgiveness. I am a Christian myself, a Catholic, and this is a Christian country. Forgiveness is at the core of what we believe.

“The Prime Minister has offered a heartfelt apology and his contrition. He has come to the House, and he is happy for the matter to go to the Privileges Committee; he does not oppose that. He has apologised. We need to look at that.

“It is now time to crack on with the priorities for our country.