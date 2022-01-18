Ward councillors were asked to put forward projects that would improve their area, which were then ranked by the council from the least to the most complex to deliver.

Areas in line for the first tranche of funding include Brinsworth, Dalton and Thrybergh, Greasbrough, Hellaby and Maltby West, Hoober, and Swinton Rockingham.

Laburnum Parade, Maltby, is one of the places set to be spruced up.

The first round of projects include:

Off-road parking next to Brinsworth Lane shops Green space and the paved area outside Ridgeway Convenience Store at East Herringthorpe, A new ‘green link corridor’ between Greasbrough Park and Greasbrough Recreation Ground Off street parking at Laburnum Parade shops Improvements to the area outside of Masefield Road shops, and the refurbishment of Broadway shopping parade.

Other schemes are being considered, but are more complex, and ‘require positive working relationships between the council and the relevant landowner’.

Areas selected in this category include; the shopping parade at Aston and Todwick; Wellgate; Ravenfield Crossroads; Swinton Bridge; St. Johns Green in Keppel; Maltby High Street; Whiston Village Centre; Thurcroft High Street; and Bawtry Road shopping parade.

A report detailing the plans, which is set to be presented to RMBC’s cabinet next week, states that Dinnington and Wath ‘are not included within the Towns and Villages Fund at this time’, as they will be included in further rounds of the government’s Levelling Up scheme.

“It should also be noted that the centre of Swinton is currently under consideration for a significant potential private sector-led investment, which would include public realm improvements, housing, and a new library,” states the report.