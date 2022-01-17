Eastern European-based Bolt taxi app due to come to Rotherham months after Sheffield launch

Bolt, which is described as “the UK’s second largest private hire company”, has been given permission by Rotherham Council to move into its new premises at Bradmarsh Business Park in Templeborough.

The application states that customers hail taxis via an app, so would not visit the premises.

Application documents state: “[Bolt] does not have radio masts,flashing lights, signage, waiting rooms for customers and drivers, vehicles, counter services or large numbers of visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The office will be used during normal office hours Mon-Fri. Bolt expects less than one visitor per month."

“The office will be used for providing access to Bolt’s digital warehouse that holds all driver, vehicle and booking records.

“It will also be used to provide access to its cloud base technology which automatically accepts and allocates bookings.

“The office will be used during normal office hours Mon-Fri. Bolt expects lessthan one visitor per month.”