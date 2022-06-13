The vacant site on the corner of High Street and Judy Row in Monk Bretton once housed the Butchers Arms pub, which has since been demolished.

A planning application has been lodged with Barnsley Council for a new two-storey building with three three retail units on the ground floor and six residential flats above.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vacant site on the corner of High Street and Judy Row in Monk Bretton once housed the Butchers Arms pub, which has since been demolished.

A new car park is proposed with access from High Street.

A design and access statement, submitted by the applicant, states: “The proposed retail units are designed for smaller, local shops.

“The shops will provide much needed support for the elderly residents close by, who do not have access to transport or have to catch buses just to get their weekly food shopping.

The vacant site on the corner of High Street and Judy Row in Monk Bretton once housed the Butchers Arms pub, which has since been demolished.

“The proposals re-develop a previously developed site, providing economic and social benefits for the area.”