Plans lodged for Barnsley town centre youth zone featuring sports hall, dance studio and music suites

The youth zone, which is set to cost an estimated £9.2m, will be built on a site between Schwabisch Gmund Way, Harborough Hill Road and Mottram Street, which has recently been used as storage.

Barnsley Youth Zone will run as an independent charity, and will open seven days a week, with activities on offer for young people aged eight to 19.

H B architects

The application seeks full planning permission for a two storey building with floodlit kick pitch on the roof, and outline permission for the erection of a club house café and the formation of an associated activity park.

“Barnsley Youth Zone will join a national network of other OnSide Youth Zones which provide opportunities for young people to make more positive and constructive use of their leisure time,” states planning documents.

“At just 50p per visit and £5 annual membership, young people aged 8-19, or up to 25 with a disability, can choose between 20 recreational,arts and sports activities supervised by experienced Youth Workers, at every session.”

The building will include a sports hall and facilities to offer football, badminton, netball, basketball, cricket, climbing, martial arts, boxing and fitness training, as well as a specialist dance and performing arts studio, film and music suites and art and craft workshops.

Support will be available for young people around personal health and wellbeing issues including sexual health, relationships, stress, drugs and alcohol.

A planning statement adds that the ground floor will include a number of small lobby and reception rooms, which open out into a large recreational area spread across two levels.

A kitchen is also proposed to provide a hot and cold food.

Barnsley Council’s cabinet agreed the scheme in August 2021, and OnSide say the scheme will create up to 70 jobs.

A planning report adds: “Barnsley Youth Zone is designed to support and encourage social integration by providing a quality facility where young people can come