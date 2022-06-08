Applicants AAA Property Group Ltd and Cicely Anne Cowgil were granted outline permission for the scheme on the 0.6Ha site to north of Upper Hoyland Road, which is bound by the Dearne Valley Parkway to the north.

Planning documents state the site “comprises a paddock, located within the urban area of Hoyland”, which is to be accessed from Upper Hoyland Road.

Alistair Flatman Planning for AAA Property Group & Cicely Anne Cowgill.

An officer report states that five letters of objection were received, on the grounds of the “poor” condition of Upper Hoyland Road, potential highway safety issues, and increase in vehicular movements.

The delivery of up to 19 homes would make a “significant contribution towards the overall new homes target in the local plan,” adds the report.

“The site is greenfield at the present time and of a pleasant character comprising a small paddock type field that has vegetation located around the edges.

“The proposed development would therefore be of an infill nature that would be compatible with its surroundings.”

The report adds that there are “no special factors” which would “warrant a stance to protect the site from development”, and it is not designated as green belt or green space within the local plan.

Andrew Burton, group leader, development management at Barnsley Council told the meeting: “The assessment has arrived at the view that the proposed development is acceptable in principle as a windfall site.”