Residents ‘vehemently’ opposing plans to convert Sheffield’s Chaucer Family Social Club into flats

A former social club could be converted into flats - but some residents living nearby opposed to the plans.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will have until July 15 to decide whether to approve a development which would see the former Chaucer Family Social Club on Chaucer Close being turned into seven flats.

In a statement uploaded onto the planning portal, it is said that the club had experienced a “chequered” history with previous spells of mismanagement (which included closing and reopening it numerous times).

Eventually, it had become clear – again, this is from the statement – that the business was not viable, and the opening of another pub close to the premises did not help either.

Then Covid came, and despite the efforts to make it work, the business never recovered, according to the document.

The plan is now to create seven flats in the building.

This – to date – received nine letters of representation, all of them against it.

One resident opposed “due to ongoing anti-social behaviour, drug dealing, prostitution and excessive vehicles which are already obstructions to essential services” and the 17 apartments that have already been granted in the church next to the building”.