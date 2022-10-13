Councillors are calling on residents to report issues, request help and ‘work with us’ to clean it up so ‘together we can have pride in where we all live’.

It comes after residents complained record fly tipping in Page Hall has seen vermin numbers soar.

Shaun Outram is plagued by rats at his Page Hall home

Shaun Outram, of Willoughby Street, says he and his dogs kill up to five a week in his tiny back garden alone.

Councillor Joe Otten, chair of the waste and street scene policy committee, said: “We acknowledge that there needs to be widespread improvements in the community and we’re making every effort to work with residents so that progress can be maintained.”

Flytipping was removed every other day - but 70 per cent was household waste left next to litter bins, he added.

Litter in Page Hall. (Picture: Shaun Outram)

Bins are emptied daily and a deep clean carried out every fortnight. Meanwhile 40 bins were ‘regularly’ baited and work to check properties had been ‘stepped up’.

Coun Otten added: “We know that household waste is the main cause of vermin in the area - it doesn’t take much to attract rats so even small amounts of waste left outside can be a big draw.”

Larger bins, bulky waste collection, flytip clearance and other waste services were available to all residents and some were free to people on income-related financial support, he added.

“We encourage people to report issues, request help and work with us so that together we can keep Sheffield clean and tidy and have pride in where we all live.”

