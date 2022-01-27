Residents call on Sheffield Council for bigger blue bins

Mohammed Faysal Ansar launched a petition urging the council for a separate box or bin to recycle glass over concerns about cuts and fly-tipping.

He said: “It could work and could be a whole lot safer if Sheffield households were handed another bin to put glass into.

“Most councils recycle glass in a separate bin, and it is time Sheffield did the same.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And it will save the people who sort out the recycling a job, and it could be sent straight to be recycled.

“If the council expects us to put more items in the brown bin, it could lead to more fly-tipping and more money going down the drain.”

This prompted several Sheffielders to complain about their own waste problems, saying a bigger blue bin – for recycling cardboard and paper – was more urgent.

Among those calling for more space was Josanne Richardson who commented on Facebook: “It’s the ridiculously small blue bin I have a problem with.

“With companies trying to go plastic free, more packaging has become paper and cardboard. And while working from home, I have a bag of shredding each month too.

“As soon as it’s emptied I fill it again the same morning from the piles I have stored in the garage – such a fire hazard.

“When my parents visit from Chesterfield they take as much as they can with them, as they have a normal sized wheelie bin for paper down there. Can we please have a decent sized paper bin in Sheffield?”

Another calling for the upgrade was Julie Gilbey who said: “It’s the blue bin that’s the problem. Give us a normal sized one, not the tiny one we have now. Mine is full within two weeks.”

Andy Barclay also agreed, adding: “A bigger blue bin would be fantastic.”

What bins Sheffield Council currently provides

It currently provides a black (for general household waste), brown (for plastic bottles, cans and glass) and blue (for cardboard and paper) bins.