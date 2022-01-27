Residents call on Sheffield Council for bigger blue bins
Sheffield residents have called on Sheffield Council to provide bigger blue bins amid a campaign for a separate bin for glass.
Mohammed Faysal Ansar launched a petition urging the council for a separate box or bin to recycle glass over concerns about cuts and fly-tipping.
He said: “It could work and could be a whole lot safer if Sheffield households were handed another bin to put glass into.
“Most councils recycle glass in a separate bin, and it is time Sheffield did the same.
“And it will save the people who sort out the recycling a job, and it could be sent straight to be recycled.
“If the council expects us to put more items in the brown bin, it could lead to more fly-tipping and more money going down the drain.”
This prompted several Sheffielders to complain about their own waste problems, saying a bigger blue bin – for recycling cardboard and paper – was more urgent.
Among those calling for more space was Josanne Richardson who commented on Facebook: “It’s the ridiculously small blue bin I have a problem with.
“With companies trying to go plastic free, more packaging has become paper and cardboard. And while working from home, I have a bag of shredding each month too.
“As soon as it’s emptied I fill it again the same morning from the piles I have stored in the garage – such a fire hazard.
“When my parents visit from Chesterfield they take as much as they can with them, as they have a normal sized wheelie bin for paper down there. Can we please have a decent sized paper bin in Sheffield?”
Another calling for the upgrade was Julie Gilbey who said: “It’s the blue bin that’s the problem. Give us a normal sized one, not the tiny one we have now. Mine is full within two weeks.”
Andy Barclay also agreed, adding: “A bigger blue bin would be fantastic.”
What bins Sheffield Council currently provides
It currently provides a black (for general household waste), brown (for plastic bottles, cans and glass) and blue (for cardboard and paper) bins.
Residents can also sign up for a green bin collection service which costs £57.65.