The council suspended garden waste collections between July 26 and August 22, due to Covid related staff absences and a shortage of HGV drivers.

Two bin collections were missed, and residents who renew their subscription next year will be eligible for a £4 discount.

Residents who will no longer use the service can claim a £4 refund.

Rotherham Council.

With the discount, renewals for the coming year’s service from February 28, will cost £37 for a single brown bin, or £69 for two bins.

The council say the discount will be applied automatically for customers who renew online by card, or who pay by annual direct debit.

Tom Smith, Rotherham Council’s assistant director of community safety and street scene, said: “It was disappointing to have to pause the garden waste service, but necessary to ensure that general waste collections and other essential work could continue.

“We are pleased to be able to give this £4 discount as a thank you to our customers for the patience they showed during this disruption.”