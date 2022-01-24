Campaign calls for extra recycling bin from Sheffield Council

Sheffield Council has been urged to give residents an extra bin to recycle glass over concerns about cuts and fly-tipping.

By Molly Williams
Monday, 24th January 2022, 11:32 am
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 11:55 am

Mohammed Faysal Ansar launched a petition for a separate box or bin to collect glass for recycling.

In a statement he said: “Do you wonder how full your brown bin is at the end of the month, and how dangerous that can be with glass in it, especially if it is broken glass?

A campaign has been launched calling on Sheffield Council to provide an extra bin for recycling glass.

“For some people, it means moving items around to make everything fit in one bin. It could work and could be a whole lot safer if Sheffield households were handed another bin to put glass into.

“Most councils recycle glass in a separate bin, and it is time Sheffield did the same.

“And it will save the people who sort out the recycling a job, and it could be sent straight to be recycled.

“If the council expects us to put more items in the brown bin, it could lead to more fly-tipping and more money going down the drain.”

What bins Sheffield Council currently provides

The council said it empties around 75,000 bins a day across the city.

It currently provides a black (for general household waste), brown (for plastic bottles, cans and glass) and blue (for cardboard and paper) bins.

Residents can also sign up for a green bin collection service which costs £57.65.

The petition will run until February 28 and can be found here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=10247&RPID=6874413&HPID=6874413

