Premier Inn expansion plans recommended for approval despite 140 objections

Plans to extend a Premier Inn hotel in Broom have been recommended for approval, despite significant public objections over parking, traffic, and safety.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s Planning Board will consider the application on July 3. If approved, the development would see a two-storey side extension to the East Bawtry Road hotel, increasing its capacity from 62 to 76 bedrooms. The proposal also includes alterations to the on-site car park and landscaping.

The scheme has drawn 144 letters of objection from local residents and nearby businesses, who argue that the changes will worsen already limited parking, pose safety risks, and affect neighbouring traders, particularly a dance school opposite the site.

The plans propose a reduction in on-site parking from 98 to 83 spaces for the hotel and restaurant, although 18 bays serving a Sainsbury’s store, snooker club and dance studio remain unaffected. Objectors fear this will push Premier Inn customers into these already busy shared spaces or onto local streets.

The council’s own highways officer initially raised concerns, particularly over the introduction of hotel parking charges. However, after reviewing an independent parking survey carried out over three busy days in March, they withdrew their objections.

The survey found that peak parking demand occurred on a Thursday evening, with 101 vehicles parked on-site, 73 of which were associated with Premier Inn or the adjoining Beefeater restaurant. Some off-street displacement was noted, but officers concluded it was limited in scale and manageable within the wider network.

The applicant argues that the scheme will not only meet hotel demand in the area, but also boost local employment and business travel. A net gain in biodiversity is also promised, along with sustainable features such as an air source heat pump and drainage improvements.

Planning officers noted that the extension is similar to one approved in 2016, which was never implemented, and that the design is in keeping with the existing building. They added that the separation distance from nearby homes exceeds minimum requirements, and that the development complies with adopted local plan policies and national planning guidance.

The report concludes: The concerns raised regarding the impact on existing businesses is noted, however the development is on land owned by the applicant and wouldn’t result in the loss of parking available to other neighbouring businesses. It is considered that whilst the objections are noted, the proposed development has potential benefits to the local area which include increased hotel capacity to support tourism and business travel and potential job creation.

Five requests to speak at the meeting have been received, including from objectors and the applicant. The final decision will rest with the Planning Board next Thursday.