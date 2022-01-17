Plans revealed to build more than 200 homes near M1 in Barnsley

The 7.73 hectare site borders the J37 sliproad on to the M1, and planning documents state it is currently “overgrown”.

Planning documents state that access for the 215-home development will be taken from Keresforth Road, and that the scheme will “form a natural extension to the existing developed edge of Dodworth and would be contained by the M1 motorway”.

Keepmoat’s design and access statement says that the development “has good access to local healthcare facilities,” and “will help support the local education institutions through an influx of new families in the area”.

The scheme is currently at outline stage, which means if approved, more details about the type of housing will be submitted at a later date.