Eco-friendly council houses planned for 'eyesore' former Goldthorpe market site in Barnsley
Nine new eco-friendly council houses are proposed at the site of a former market in Goldthorpe.
If approved by the Barnsley Council cabinet on January 12, three bungalows and six semi detached houses will be built where the market and car park are currently sited on Market Street.
All the homes will be council owned homes for social rent, managed by Berneslai Homes.
A report to be considered by cabinet states the market closed in March 2021, and the site is becoming an ‘eyesore and a target for vandalism’.
“It is not appropriate to leave the site empty in the long-term and the proposed redevelopment will kick-start the wider housing regeneration plans for the area,” states the report.
The £2m project will partly be funded by S106 money, which developers pay to the council for specific amenities when planning permission for housing developments is granted, and funding raised through right to buy.
A further £225,000 is expected from Sheffield City Region.
The report adds that ‘longer-term housing regeneration’ is planned for the surrounding terrace streets.
The homes will be fitted with solar panels and air source heat pumps, to contribute to the council’s zero 40/45 initiative.