Plans revealed to build almost 200 new homes in Barnsley

Avant Homes has lodged the application for 198 two to four bed houses on land off Smithywood Lane and Calver Close in Gilroyd.

The site is divided by Smithy Wood Lane, with 36 homes to the west and144 homes to the east.

Planning documents state that the land is currently used for silage, and is covered in rough grass.

The new houses on the site will range from two to two and a half storeys, and 59 homes will be allocated as affordable housing.

The western plot is to be accessed from Smithywood Lane with the eastern plot accessed from Calver Lane.

Planning documents state that the affordable housing will be made up of two and three bed semi-detached and townhouses.

A design and access statement adds: “The scheme will provide an attractive development providing homes and open spaces on an allocated site together with making the necessarily planning contributions and payments to enhance services in the surrounding area.”

A report states: “The sites are highly sustainable given its location onthe edge of Dodworth. The site has excellent links with nearby services, facilities and local schools.

“Both development parcels are allocated for housing in the Barnsley Local Plan and therefore their development will assist the BMBC in meeting its aspirations for the Barnsley District together with a significant number of economic and social benefits.”

Comments can be made on the plans until January 7 here