The Goldthorpe Hotel on Doncaster Road closed in 2015, according to planning documents.

The council refused an application to turn the building into ten flats in 2020, which the applicant appealed. The council refused the application as it did not provide “a broad mix of residential types”, and would “detrimentally impact the privacy of a neighbouring property”.

The appeal was dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate, and the council’s decision was upheld.

However, the planning inspector concluded that the proposal would not cause “harm to neighbours’ living conditions”, and would provide an “acceptable” housing mix, but did state that the scheme would be harmful to bats.

The applicant, Dunstan Levine Partnership, has submitted two bat reports as part of the new application, which state that the development “will involve major disturbance and potential destruction of a day night roost for a single common pipistrelle bat .

“A Natural England European Protected Species (EPS) licence, or Bat Mitigation Class Licence must be secured to continue with redevelopment works.”

Planning documents state: “The report then outlines the mitigation proposed as part of the planning application scheme.

“Therefore it is clear that the one outstanding issue identified by the Inspector has been resolved and there are no issues with the proposals, and no reason why planning permission should not be granted.”