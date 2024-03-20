Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A host of Sheffield Council projects including Attercliffe regeneration plans and road changes around the city have been approved to go ahead.

The projects were discussed by a meeting of Sheffield City Council's finance committee (March 18).

Three aspects of the Attercliffe regeneration plan, which is funded by £17m of government Levelling Up Fund money, involve the new-look Adelphi Square, improvements to the Attercliffe Aqueduct and the Attercliffe Waterside plan to build more than 900 new homes near the Sheffield and Tinsley canal.

The Adelphi Cinema will be the centrepiece of Adelphi Square following its conversion into a cultural hub as part of plans to revive the high street area. The phase of the work approved involves spending £1,388,000 for repair works.

The budget for repairs to the aqueduct over Darnall Road has been increased by £323,000 to £350,000. A report to the committee said: "Planned works will include grouting to the aqueduct walls with the aim of reducing water dripping on to pedestrian routes and these works will be carried out by Canals and River Trust [CRT] at a cost of £125,000.

"A grant agreement will be in place to enable the funding to be passed to CRT.

"Other works include the removal of plants growing on the structure, repointing of the aqueduct walls, improvements to the lighting within the footways and painting the handrails along the footpaths."

Following discussions between developers Citu and city council planners on design issues, plans for the first phase of homes has been downsized from 432 to around 350.

Citu are being reimbursed £1.71m for money they have spent on addressing historic contamination from former industrial buildings being renovated as part of the plan and refurbishment of character buildings on the frontage of the site.

Road projects approved included work costing £60,400 to help accommodate new traffic movements on Division Street. The city centre road was closed to traffic between Westfield Terrace and Rockingham Street during the pandemic and that change has now been made permanent.

The committee agreed to spend £1,096,000 of South Yorkshire City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) funding on work to improve bus journeys between the Upper Don Valley and the city centre.

A report to the committee said the aim is to remove barriers for people to access public transport in the Upper Don Valley, including improvements to crossing facilities, to help cut car use. The project will be completed by 2028.

Work on designing active travel on East Bank Road has been approved at a cost of £252,000. The money will allow an assessment of the scope of works needed to improve travel for pedestrians and cyclists.

Another £3,500,000 of CRSTS funding will be used on providing active travel and public transport improvements along the A6135 corridor in north Sheffield.

A report to the committee explained: "The scheme will aim to improve bus and active travel routes and infrastructure along the A6135 corridor and surrounding communities.

"This in turn will contribute towards a modal shift away from private car towards active travel and public transport, helping Sheffield achieve its strategic goals for sustainable growth and decarbonisation.