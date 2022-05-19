The Buxton Arms pub, which closed in 2014 lay partially on the site, as did the Dearne High School, which was demolished in 2010.

The vacant site is bound by the Dearne Advanced Learning Centre to the south.

Redmile Homes

Applicant Redmile Homes say in planning documents that the scheme will “deliver a high quality residential development.”

Eight bungalows are proposed, as well as a mix of semi detached, detached and townhouses.

The report adds that 209 parking spaces will be provided, and 10 per cent of the homes will be allocated as affordable housing.

Goldthorpe Road

Planning documents state that five letters of response were following public consultation, adding that “overall, there has been a supportive response to the proposed development, with local residents pleased to see the redevelopment of this site.”